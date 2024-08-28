Four vehicles torched in border villages - police appeal for information

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers say they haven't found a link between an arson on a van in Ruabon, near Chirk, and its neighbouring village of Rhos over the weekend, following a report of two fires on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police's >Wrexham Rural Policing team said: "At around 1.15am on Sunday, August 25, North Wales Police received a call from the fire service reporting a van had been set on fire in Ruabon.

"The previous morning, at 12.36am, we were made aware of another suspected deliberate car fire in the Rhos area.

"This came following a report of two vehicle fires a short distance apart in Ruabon at around 12.20am on Wednesday, August 21."

Police have been patrolling Ruabon and Rhos following reports of deliberate ignition to vehicles in the area. If you see anything suspicious please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Picture: Wrexham Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team

Sergeant Emma Watts said: “Whilst the fires are believed to have been deliberate, we cannot confirm the incidents are connected at this stage.

“We are carrying out regular and increased patrols in the Rhos and Ruabon areas to prevent further incidents.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to any incidents of arson. Deliberately setting fires is not only a risk to property, but also a risk to life, or serious injury.

“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to come and speak to us, or contact us on 101, or via our website."

You can also report information anonymously via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers