Four vehicles torched in border villages - police appeal for information
Police in border villages are appealing for information after four vehicles are believed to have been deliberately set alight.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers say they haven't found a link between an arson on a van in Ruabon, near Chirk, and its neighbouring village of Rhos over the weekend, following a report of two fires on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police's Ruabon.said: "At around 1.15am on Sunday, August 25, North Wales Police received a call from the fire service reporting a van had been set on fire in
"The previous morning, at 12.36am, we were made aware of another suspected deliberate car fire in the Rhos area.
"This came following a report of two vehicle fires a short distance apart in Ruabon at around 12.20am on Wednesday, August 21."
Sergeant Emma Watts said: “Whilst the fires are believed to have been deliberate, we cannot confirm the incidents are connected at this stage.
“We are carrying out regular and increased patrols in the Rhos and Ruabon areas to prevent further incidents.
“We take a zero-tolerance approach to any incidents of arson. Deliberately setting fires is not only a risk to property, but also a risk to life, or serious injury.
“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to come and speak to us, or contact us on 101, or via our website."
You can also report information anonymously via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers