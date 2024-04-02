Two horses were killed in A5 crash before Easter - police confirm

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The ambulance service and the fire service rushed to a report of a road traffic collision at 10.42pm on Thursday .

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a collision involving two horses and a car on Broadlands Way in Oswestry at around 10.30pm on Thursday 28 March.

"Unfortunately both horses sadly died. No other injuries were reported."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the rescue tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one hatchback vehicle was involved in road traffic collision with two horses from local field.

One casualty was left in care of ambulance service.

Fire crews made the vehicle electrically safe and used environmental grab pack to soak up fluids from vehicle.

The stop message was received 11:11pm.