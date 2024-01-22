Train travellers rally behind 'friendly, knowledgeable' booking team after online report

Many took to social media to speak up for the Severn Dee Travel booking office at Gobowen station on the Shrewsbury to Chester line.

Others emailed and some even called into the station to thank personally those who, they say, always find the best deal for them when taking the train.

They included David Preston, whose role within a national markets organisation takes him across the UK. He said: "It is a brilliant community resource that deserves the fullest support: friendly and knowledgeable staff that have saved huge amounts for me for both business and personal rail tickets.

"Add in the Derwen cafe and we are so lucky to have this wonderful resource. Thank you to everyone involved."

The ticket office receives no government subsidy as Gobowen is technically not a staffed station.

It was originally saved after it was closed by the railway more than three decades ago when Moreton Hall school stepped in.

Overseen by teacher and rail enthusiast David Lloyd, the ticket office was part of the Moreton Enterprises project giving students an insight into the world of business.

But for many years it has been the home of the not-for-profit Severn Dee Travel.

Sheila Dee, one of the volunteer directors at Severn Dee Travel, said: "I think many of our loyal customers knew that the recommendation by Which? wasn’t the entire picture. We’ve always recognised that getting the best ticket at a good price is not that straightforward especially with the number of different restrictions or conditions which affect the cheaper options.

"That’s where we can help. Our staff are very experienced in wading through the multitude of fares and routes to ensure the ticket that is sold meets the needs of the passenger.

"It’s very easy for someone to book the wrong ticket online by not understanding the conditions or restrictions of travel quite often linked to the cheaper tickets.

"Split ticketing can give savings but again, mixing the cheaper advance purchase options which are train-specific with other tickets on the same journey can cause major issues, resulting in some cases the tickets becoming invalid."

Since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 when the booking office was forced to close and people were discouraged from using the railway, Severn Dee Travel has been totally focused on rebuilding the business.

"The market for rail disappeared overnight and it has been a slow process welcoming people back to rail travel," Sheila said.

"We’re not government-subsidised, this station is is technically not a staffed station. So the commission we get from ticket sales is vital to keeping the booking office and facilities open.

"The responses from our customers in supporting us is very heartening and we know that people want a local ticket office open from the uproar only a few months ago when it was announced that there would be mass closures then. Public opinion changed that.

"However to keep them open they really have to be used, and all we can say is that at Gobowen we will always do our best to give you the best price and best ticket for your journey."

As well as the ticket office the building is also home to a cafe run by nearby Derwen College. It enables students with learning disabilities to enjoy work experience and provides rail travellers with drinks, snacks and light meals.