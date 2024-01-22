Currently standing at around 10 metres tall, the work-in-progress at Oswestry's British Ironwork Centre has been called its biggest endeavour to date.

Based on the Transformer Optimus Prime, designers wanted the new sculpture to be a "guardian of the planet" and teach children about recycling.

But taking on the mammoth task has exhausted their scrap reserves and now they're appealing to the public to help out.

Chairman and founder Clive Knowles explained: "We've got about 100 school trips booked this year - we wanted to do something that would shock and inspire children with what could be the biggest sculpture that we've created.

"It's inspiring for them to see what can be done with scrap waste, rather than sending it to landfill.

"We wanted to make it in the image of Optimus Prime, not just to engage with children but because we want it to be a guardian of the planet.

"The bigger we can make it the better but it's such a big project that we've run out and now to finish it we need a bit more help to finish it off."

The team are appealing for mostly vehicle scrap such as bonnets, wheels, axles, bumpers - but are happy to take anything.

"If people have a washing machine, drier or something like a metal work bench - we'd be keen to get hold of anything to complete this project," Clive added.

Those with spare scrap are asked to call the centre at 01691 610952 or pop into the site off the A5 in Aston, just south of Oswestry.