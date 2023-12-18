Young Ukrainian has football kit sponsored by Rotary club

The Rotary club has sponsored Tykhon Rodionov's New Saints football kit to help him enjoy the sport.

Jonathan Jones, from Borderland Rotary, said: “The club was approached by the family of the young man, and it was unanimously decided that we should sponsor the supply of the football kit to give him the best chance of progressing - and just to enjoy his football.

"He has only been in this country since Russia invaded Ukraine and it’s been tough for the many families that had to leave so suddenly. TNS Foundation have been helping many people to enjoy football, lots of other sports, but are also involved in providing meals and general support for young people in this area”.

The New Saints FC Foundation was set up as a charitable organisation with the aim of engaging with the local community to provide positive, sustainable football, sports, and educational activities for young people.

Jonathan said: "It has certainly achieved much over the last 10 years and now ranks as the largest football foundation in the Welsh Football League, where New Saints competes.

"The foundation’s involvement extends across many areas including education, health, social inclusion, equality, and it has had a most profound impact and made a big difference to the lives of people within Oswestry and the surrounding area.

Anyone interested in Borderland Rotary, just go online to rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1699