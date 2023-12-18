Holiday programme includes free meals, activites and learning ho sports people stay at the top of their game

The Foundation’s free ‘HAF’ programme will see children across the community looked after for up to eight hours a day during the Christmas break, totally free of charge. Those attending for the full eight hours will receive two free meals alongside a variety of snacks and beverages over the course of the day.

And they will also learn how the club's first team players use good food and exercise to keep them on top of their game.

Gill Jones, Manager at The New Saints FC Foundation, said that each day of the programme would see hundreds of children given the opportunity to try a wide range of sports, including dodgeball, mini golf, boccia, indoor hockey, and traditional games. Those less interested in sport will also be given the opportunity to take part in a number of arts and crafts activities.

At the same time, each session will also be targeted towards educating children on the importance of good nutrition and regular physical activity, providing them with an insight into what the club’s first team players eat to stay at the top of their game. All children will also be sent home with an information-packed leaflet explaining the importance of a ‘healthy plate’.

“We take so much pride in working with partners to feed so many members of our community over the Christmas period,” she said.

“This year more than ever before, people might be struggling to afford childcare over Christmas, so I’m so pleased we can take that huge weight off of the community’s shoulders.

“At the same time, we’re making it our mission to ensure no child goes hungry whilst in our care, so to be able to provide them with food and an education on the importance of healthy food is so important to us.”

Mike Harris, Chairman of The New Saints FC, said: “Gill and the team have done such a fantastic job in ensuring we as a club continue to give back to the community we represent.

“To be able to feed this many children at a particularly difficult time of year is something we’re really proud of and we’ll continue to give back to the community in every way we can moving forward.”

Places still remain at programmes across most locations, though registration is essential. Bookings can be made online at tnsfc.co.uk/foundation/holiday-activities.