'My caring, little sister': Brother's tribute to nurse whose disappearance sparked police hunt

Pamela Wynne

Pamela Mary Wynne, known as Pam by friends and family, was reported missing on February 23 this year by her brother, David.

Police and search and rescue teams scoured the area in a hunt that involved knocking doors, trying to find CCTV, a public appeal and a helicopter being sent up into the sky.

But, sadly, the 50-year-old was found two days later on an embankment at the River Perry in Whittington, less than a mile-and-a-half from her home.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall was told she trained as a mental health nurse and worked at Shrewsbury's Dana Prison and the Redwoods Centre, as well as in Welshpool and across north Wales.

She herself suffered with "severe" depression, and spent two weeks being looked after in hospital after struggling in late 2022. Her anti-depressant doses were increased a couple of times, which seemed to "level out", David said.

The last time he saw her was on February 22 when they went to visit their mother in a nursing home. He said she seemed "okay", and that she called him later that evening to check he got home safely. That was the final time they spoke.

The next day, he tried calling but Pam's phone kept ringing out. David said he was worrying due to Pam having self-harmed and taken pills once in 2003. He went to her house in Walsham How Crescent in Whittington and found it was in darkness. "I was fearing the worst," he said.

Pam was not there, so David reported her missing. A search effort commenced and on February 25, her body was found.

Two police officers searched her and found no injuries which would suggest any third party involvement or suspicious circumstances.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said he could not conclude that her death was suicide due to there being no message or note left behind. He also could not rule it was an accident due to there being no witnesses or CCTV.

He delivered a "narrative" conclusion, saying: "She was discovered on February 25, 2023 on an embankment near the River Perry bridge after being reported as a missing person on February 23, 2023. She died as a result of partial submersion in water. Her death was contributed to by severe depression and psychosis. There was no evidence of self-harm."

Pam's brother David said she was a "caring" person who "wanted to look after her mother".

He also said she was a fan of heavy metal music and was known for the bright colours she dyed her hair. He fondly remembered going to see the band Thunder with her, as well as Bryan Adams several times. Their last concert together was seeing the Summer of 69 rocker at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park in July last year.

"She wanted to do 50 things for her 50th birthday," added David, telling how she also went to Chester Races and how they went on rollercoasters at Alton Towers on the "hottest day of the year".

He also told how she was popular in her neighbourhood for collecting chip shop orders and delivering them for elderly residents who would otherwise have struggled to get them.

Reflecting on when she went missing, he said: "It was a really hard time. She was my little sister."