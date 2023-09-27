Major repairs needed for Oswestry heritage railway building

The Grade II Listed Oswestry Station Building originally opened in 1860

Shropshire Council is working with partners and experts to agree on a programme of repairs for the Grade II listed Cambrian Heritage Railways building.

Working with Cambrian Heritage Railways, Oswestry Town Council, the Future Oswestry Group and conservation experts, Shropshire Council hopes to help secure a viable long-term use for the building.

Following many years of neglect, the county authority took possession of the building earlier this year, after it had suffered storm damage in 2022.

After establishing a project group to oversee the surveying, planning and restoration of the building, the council installed scaffolding around it to safeguard pedestrians and to facilitate the inspection and repair of the ‘corbels’ found under the eaves.

However, the repair work proved to be more complex than initially anticipated and the appointed contractor has been unable to effect a short-term repair as hoped. Specialist help has now been sought from the council’s conservation team and from historic building specialists who are investigating an approach to stabilising the corbels.

This means the scaffolding will stay in place while a comprehensive project is undertaken to stabilise and address the poor condition of the building. This will involve discussions with the town council. Cambrian Heritage Railways, Future Oswestry Group and others.

The project group is also seeking to identify funding opportunities to support future repair and improvement work.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “Shropshire Council took possession of the Cambrian Heritage Railways building earlier this year to help secure a viable long-term use for what is a very important historic building for Oswestry.

“Sadly a short-term repair hasn’t been possible and the scaffolding will likely need to remain in place for a long period. Whilst this may be disappointing news, it will help ensure that the repairs are undertaken correctly and sympathetically to safeguard the future of the building, whilst also ensuring the continued the safety of the public.”