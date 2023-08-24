Oswestry Stammtisch group gets congratulations on its tenth anniversary

Members of the group

The Oswestry Stammtisch received a message from the German Embassy to mark the occasion. Julia Harrer, the German Embassy’s Regional Coordinator for the West Midlands said: “Congratulations to the German Stammtisch in Oswestry on its 10th anniversary.

“We at the German Embassy are delighted to hear that a love of the German language has brought people together in Oswestry and the region for a decade now. The civic ties between the UK and Germany really are a cornerstone of the friendship between our countries.”

The social group is made up of local people who get together to chat in German has held a number of different events over the past ten years including visits to local cafés, films, restaurants and pubs. Currently, meeting every other week in the Willow Gallery café in Oswestry.

It aims to give German speakers a friendly space to catch up with friends and to stay in touch with literature, culture and politics.

Christa Griffiths, one of the members of the Oswestry Stammtisch said: “We are primarily a social group who just happen to share in common that we speak German. We have a wide mix of ages and backgrounds and would love more people to join us.

As well as meeting fortnightly for Kaffee und Kuchen, members of the group attend film shows, lectures and exhibitions together.

“Our meetings have no set agenda, we just chat about whatever is of interest from gardening tips to current affairs and we share books and German language films.”

Although most of the people who attend the group live in the Oswestry area, some members come from other parts of Shropshire and Wales.

“We know that there are a number of local businesses that have links to German speaking countries, and we’d love to develop links with them, especially if they have German speaking employees who would like to keep their language skills alive,” Christa said.

Members of the group stress that they are unable to teach German during their meetings, but they could put people in touch with resources for anyone wanting to learn the language.