Specialist hospital recognised nationally as quality data provider

Sammy Davies, quality outcomes manager, and Fee Goodwin, theatre administrator, were part of the team working towards the Data Quality Provider status

It is the fifth year running that The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has been awarded as a Quality Data Provider, introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high-quality standards relating to patient safety.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes primarily for the benefit of patients, but also to support orthopaedic clinicians and industry manufacturers.

RJAH quality outcomes manager Sammy Davies said: “In order to achieve this award, we are required to meet a series of six targets.

“One of the targets ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting upon the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals who are performing joint replacement surgery, including us at RJAH.

“Completing the data submission is no easy task and takes dedication from the team who upload this information and ensure every piece of surgical data is chased and uploaded. I have to say a special thank you to Fee Goodwin, theatre administrator, who works so hard to ensure we receive this status each year.”

The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost-effectiveness in joint replacement surgery.

Stacey Keegan, chief executive at the hospital, said: “Improving patient safety is something we take very seriously and we fully support the NJR’s work in facilitating improvements in clinical outcomes and governance.

“Well done to the team involved in this work."

The registry also involves having a high-level of patients consenting for their details to be included and for hospitals to demonstrate timely responses to any potential patient safety alerts.