Rotary president signs off with £400 charitable donation

From left, Liz Honer, Chris Bryan-Smith, Donna Murdock, and Andy Boroughs.

Chris Bryan-Smith, who was concluding his term as president of Borderland Rotary Club, presented a cheque for £400 to Osnosh.

Osnosh, based on Oak Street in Oswestry, is a community kitchen.

The rotary year runs from June to June and every president is granted an honorarium at the end of their term, which they can disperse where they see fit.

Mr Chris Bryan-Smith decided to continue the club’s support for Osnosh, and was joined by his successor Andy Boroughs for the presentation.

Donna Murdock, administrator at Osnosh said: “We’re very grateful for this donation of £400 and the help that Borderland have given us throughout the year, helping to buy an industrial, rapid freezer and organising a fund-raising lunch for all the club’s members last autumn."