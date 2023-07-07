Council says talks ongoing over repairs to historic fountain damaged in crash

Two people were injured in the incident in May

Oswestry's Cross Fountain was demolished when it was hit by a van in May.

The incident took place around 1.30pm on Friday, May 19, and also saw two people injured – one seriously.

Oswestry Town Council said it had now completed temporary repairs to the plinth and the bench, which would mean the area can be re-opened.

It added that talks are ongoing to rectify the damage to the fountain – with third parties and insurance companies.

A statement from the council said: "Temporary repairs have been carried out on the stone plinth and bench that were damaged following an accident in the area. These temporary repairs will enable the area to be opened back up.