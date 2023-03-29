Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Artist in television competition to run oil painting workshop

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A semi-finalist in this year's Sky Arts Landscape of the Year competition Chester-based Anne Byrne, will visit the Willow Gallery in Oswestry in June to run a workshop, Landscape Painting in Oils.

Work by Anne Byrne
Work by Anne Byrne

Anne was one of 48 artists chosen from 2,000 to take part in the televised competition. She won her heat which saw the artist on Blackpool's Pleasure Beach, to capture the UK's tallest rollercoaster. Anne went on to compete in the semi-final, where the artists had the challenge of depicting – in four hours – their take on London's Thames Barrier flood defence.

The workshop at the Willow Gallery on June 3, is limited to just a small number of students so that each painter will receive sufficient individual attention to develop their skills.

"This promises to be a very interesting day of painting with this highly inspirational artist," gallery spokesperson said.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News