World book day books in Welsh as option for children

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Children across the region will be able to get a free book next week, with one shop in Shropshire offering titles in Welsh.

Lowri Roberts with the Welsh books at Siop Cwlwm
World Book Day on March 2 sees children given a £1 voucher for either using as a discount for any full price book or to swap for a free World Book Day book.

At Siop Cwlwm in Oswestry owner, Lowri Roberts has the collection of six Welsh language titles.

The shop in Bailey Street offers all things Welsh for sale from books and cards to gifts.

Lowri said: "World Book Day’s mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own. Bookshops are a big part of what makes World Book Day special, and Siop Cwlwm is delighted to bring the transformative power of reading for pleasure to more children and young people."

World Book Day is a charity supported by the Booksellers Association and Cyngor Llyfrau Cymru/Wales Books Council, and sponsored by National Book Tokens.

The World Book Day £1 book tokens will be valid until March 26 with children encouraged to take their token to their local bookseller.

