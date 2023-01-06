Poignant end to Knife Angel's latest visit

The Knife Angel at the MK Dons stadium

The sculpture, created by artist Alfie Bradley at The British Ironwork Centre, outside Oswestry, is on a nationwide tour of the UK.

Clive Knowles from the Ironwork Centre, who attended the evening said it was an emotional event.

He said Jason Fathers, whose son, Jay was murdered with a knife, had held a vigil at the Knife Angel while it was in Milton Keynes.

"Mr Fathers has. along with the police, community volunteers, youth workers, addressed the schools, youth groups, passers-by - basically talking to anyone and everyone that wanted more information," said Mr Knowles.

"His presentation was very upsetting and he left no one in any doubt over the ongoing need to continually do more to prevent knife crime and not allowing the momentum of the Angel's visit to subside."

There was also a performance from a youth group about the trauma and devastation caused by knife crime.

Awards and recognition were also given out by Buckinghamshire’s High Sheriff, Debbie Brook, and supported by Buckinghamshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Countess Howe, and there were speeches by many involved in the anti-violence campaign, including Thames Valley police commissioner Matthew Barber.

"The evening demonstrated a city working in complete unison against violence and aggressive behaviour," Mr Knowles said.

More than 4,000 young people were involved in various activities throughout the month.

"One of the most poignant displays were the messages left on the fence around the sculpture."