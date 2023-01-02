MP.s New Year resolution - demand better for North Shropshire

Helen Morgan MP

The Liberal Democrat MP said the Government’s failures made the role of a local MP in holding them to account more important than ever before.

She cited key problems as the healthcare crisis, energy costs and cuts to public transport.

Made the Liberal Democrat’s Spokesperson for Levelling Up Helen has used the role to highlight how the Conservatives have used Levelling Up to focus on cities and large towns while neglecting rural areas like Shropshire, which is yet to receive any funding.

She has now pledged to do everything possible both in Parliament and in North Shropshire to help improve the constituency and help the “brilliant” people who live there.

“My priorities for the New Year are simple: doing everything I can to help the brilliant people in North Shropshire. Therefore my New Year’s resolution is to demand better from the government and demand better for North Shropshire," she said.

“Last year was a challenging year made worse by the Government repeatedly failing rural areas: from forgetting families in off-grid homes to failing to act on the ambulance crisis and refusing to give Shropshire any Levelling Up funding. We were all let down time and time again.

“What we really need is a change in Government but in the meantime it’s down to local MPs like me to demand better from Rishi Sunak and his Cabinet. That’s exactly what I’ll be doing in the year ahead.

“I’ve already shown how hard I work for constituents and I’m determined to make an even bigger difference in 2023 by doing everything possible in Parliament and in North Shropshire.

“Priorities must include investing in rural infrastructure, boosting public transport and major action on health and social care.

“Locally, we’ve made some real progress on issues like Whitchurch Driving Test Centre and Pant Bypass in recent weeks and hopefully I’ll have more positive updates to share in the coming weeks.”