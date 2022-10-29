Walking football team gets new kit thanks to Charlotte Hartey Foundation

The Ellesmere walking football team in its new kit with Preston North End

The Ellesmere Rangers team marked the donation with a trip to Preston North End to line up against its walking football players.

It was a perfect day out for Ellesmere player, Rob Mcbride who has supported Preston North End all his life.

In fact two decades ago he won an auction to become an honorary team member able to visit thetraining ground at any time appear in the team photo, in the squad list in the match programme and even have his own kit.

Returning as a walking football members was brilliant, he said.

The new kit was presented by Karl Hartey the Hartey Wealth Management owner/chairman after a £500 grant from the foundation.

He and his family set up the Charlotte Hartey Foundation after Charlotte died at the age of 16 on July31, 2009 due to complications arising from being mis diagnosed of having swine flu, by telephone.

The registered foundation provides local financial resources in the form of gifts to youth clubs, schools and organisations and fund structured, purposeful projects and ventures.