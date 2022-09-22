Concert in aid of hospital League of Friends

Oswestry pic. Picture for file taken on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Christ Church, Oswestry. Oswestry United Reformed Church. Oswestry church. Library code: Oswestry pic 2016. Oswestry 2016..

When it was set up more than 50 years ago the choir was made up predominately of employees at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital near Oswestry and it still retains links there.

It will perform a concert on October 15 at 7.30pm at Christ Church Oswestry in aid of the RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital League of Friends .

Tickets, costing £8 are available from the Coffee Shop at the hospital or on the door or from Choir Members.