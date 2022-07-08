Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Get into the swim for hospital fundraiser

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Applications are flooding in for an open water swim fundraiser in Ellesmere's mere, held by The League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Ibrahim training for the swim
Ibrahim training for the swim

The hospital Friends and event partners Swimfinity say Mr Ibrahim Roushdi, Associate Chief Director at the Oswestry-based hospital, is amongst the list of participants for this year’s Mere Mile event.

The Mere Mile is taking place on August 29 – a Bank Holiday Monday – at the Mere, Ellesmere, and will see swimmers taking on a mile or 2.5-mile swim for the benefit of the hospital.

This year’s Mere Mile, which is sponsored by Shropshire Pools and Spas, follows on from an extremely successful 2021 event, in which just under 200 swimmers took part and £19,500 was raised.

Mr Roushdi, who has signed up to undertake the 2.5-mile challenge, said: “I’m relatively new to open water swimming, first venturing out less than a year ago, so I’m really looking forward to challenging myself to the 2.5 mile swim.

“Charities have undoubtedly struggled throughout the pandemic, and I’m really pleased this event will directly benefit the Friends and the invaluable work they carry out to support our patients and staff at RJAH.”

Those who wish to sponsor Ibrahim can do so by visiting friendsrjah.enthuse.com/pf/ibrahimroushdi.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the hospital Friends, said: “We are so grateful to Ibrahim, RJAH’s Deputy Medical Officer, for taking part in our Mere Mile event and helping to raise much needed funds.

“The Mere Mile is one of our biggest fundraising events in the calendar and all swimmers play a massive part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to patients and staff at RJAH.”

All money raised will enable to Friends to continue to give essential support for patients, relatives and staff by providing services, organising volunteers, funding equipment, issuing grants and supporting wellbeing for RJAH.

Places are limited and members of the local community are encouraged to register sooner rather than later.

To secure a place to undertake the mile or 2.5-mile swim go to friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile-registration. If you wish to make a donation to support the fundraising campaign, visit friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile-donate

If you’re interested providing volunteer support you can contact the team directly by emailing – rjah.communityfundraising@nhs.net or phoning 01691 404401

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News