Get into the swim for hospital fundraiser

Ibrahim training for the swim

The hospital Friends and event partners Swimfinity say Mr Ibrahim Roushdi, Associate Chief Director at the Oswestry-based hospital, is amongst the list of participants for this year’s Mere Mile event.

The Mere Mile is taking place on August 29 – a Bank Holiday Monday – at the Mere, Ellesmere, and will see swimmers taking on a mile or 2.5-mile swim for the benefit of the hospital.

This year’s Mere Mile, which is sponsored by Shropshire Pools and Spas, follows on from an extremely successful 2021 event, in which just under 200 swimmers took part and £19,500 was raised.

Mr Roushdi, who has signed up to undertake the 2.5-mile challenge, said: “I’m relatively new to open water swimming, first venturing out less than a year ago, so I’m really looking forward to challenging myself to the 2.5 mile swim.

“Charities have undoubtedly struggled throughout the pandemic, and I’m really pleased this event will directly benefit the Friends and the invaluable work they carry out to support our patients and staff at RJAH.”

Those who wish to sponsor Ibrahim can do so by visiting friendsrjah.enthuse.com/pf/ibrahimroushdi.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director for the hospital Friends, said: “We are so grateful to Ibrahim, RJAH’s Deputy Medical Officer, for taking part in our Mere Mile event and helping to raise much needed funds.

“The Mere Mile is one of our biggest fundraising events in the calendar and all swimmers play a massive part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to patients and staff at RJAH.”

All money raised will enable to Friends to continue to give essential support for patients, relatives and staff by providing services, organising volunteers, funding equipment, issuing grants and supporting wellbeing for RJAH.

Places are limited and members of the local community are encouraged to register sooner rather than later.

To secure a place to undertake the mile or 2.5-mile swim go to friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile-registration. If you wish to make a donation to support the fundraising campaign, visit friendsrjah.enthuse.com/cf/mere-mile-donate