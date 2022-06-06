Woman who broke a tooth in fall thankful for Good Samaritan who helped her

Mrs Walley was hurt crossing Gobowen Road. Photo: Google

Anne Walley, aged 72, had been shopping and was walking to cross Gobowen Road in Oswestry on Thursday when she tripped and sustained a broken tooth, bruising to her face and severe grazing.

However, while she was in shock from the accident a kindly helper came along and was able to get her to the side of the road before taking her to the minor injuries unit for treatment.

Anne said: "She picked me up and got me out of the road and patched me up with tissues and took me to the Minor Injuries Unit.

"There I was checked over and a nurse dressed the wound.

"My husband, Peter, aged 74, was out playing golf and she reminded me to call him to explain my mishap.

"It was only later that I realised that I did not know the name of the woman who helped me and have no idea who she was but without her help I would have remained lying in the road.