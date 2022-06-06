Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman who broke a tooth in fall thankful for Good Samaritan who helped her

By Sue SmithOswestryPublished: Comments

A woman who suffered a bad fall while out shopping wants to thank the Good Samaritan who came to her rescue.

Mrs Walley was hurt crossing Gobowen Road. Photo: Google
Mrs Walley was hurt crossing Gobowen Road. Photo: Google

Anne Walley, aged 72, had been shopping and was walking to cross Gobowen Road in Oswestry on Thursday when she tripped and sustained a broken tooth, bruising to her face and severe grazing.

However, while she was in shock from the accident a kindly helper came along and was able to get her to the side of the road before taking her to the minor injuries unit for treatment.

Anne said: "She picked me up and got me out of the road and patched me up with tissues and took me to the Minor Injuries Unit.

"There I was checked over and a nurse dressed the wound.

"My husband, Peter, aged 74, was out playing golf and she reminded me to call him to explain my mishap.

"It was only later that I realised that I did not know the name of the woman who helped me and have no idea who she was but without her help I would have remained lying in the road.

"I would just like to say thank you for her help and kindness."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News