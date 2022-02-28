The play that goes wrong is guaranteed to raise a smile at Theatr Clwyd

The play that goes wrong

The Olivier Award-winning hit that continues to entertain audiences on a global scale, will return to its touring roots and embark on its fifth UK tour this spring. Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is a show not to be missed.

It features the fictional Cornley Drama Society putting on a 1920s murder mystery. But as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong, does. As the accident prone characters battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue,

The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief’ and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson. Casting for the 2022 UK tour is yet to be announced. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

It will be performed at Theatr Clwyd from April 26-30.