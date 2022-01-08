Notification Settings

Two cars upside down in separate north Shropshire crashes

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

Two cars ended up on their roofs in separate crashes on a busy Saturday for the emergency services in north Shropshire.

A car ended up on its roof after a crash on the A528 at Ellesmere
The first crash, involving one vehicle, happened in Twmpath Lane, Gobowen, shortly before 5pm. The car was left with significant damage to its front end and roof, and had a smashed windscreen.

Oswestry Police said at 7.20pm: "Oswestry officers attended an RTC with fire and rescue service on the B5069, Gobowen, road now open."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.58pm on Saturday, January 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry. Reports of a one car RTC leaking fuel, crews making safe.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Elsewhere in north Shropshire, paramedics tended to a casualty after a car flipped onto its roof on the A528 at Ellesmere. However, police said that "thankfully there were no injuries".

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media at around 9pm: "Wem SNT dealing with overturned vehicle. A528 between Cockshutt and Ellesmere. Thankfully no injuries. Recovery ongoing."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.40pm on Saturday, January 8, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ellesmere.

"RTC vehicle rolled over. No persons trapped. Fire service in attendance to make vehicle safe. Small tools used. Incident left with police and casualty left in care of ambulance .

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Baschurch."

Shropshire crews were also sent to assist North Wales Fire Service after crashes in Whitchurch and over the Welsh border in Llanfyllin.

At around 2.47pm, crews were called to Ellesmere Road, Bronington, Whitchurch. An hour later, firefighters from Shrewsbury were sent to Delwyn Lane, Llanfyllin, after a crash. Further details have been requested from North Wales Fire Service about both incidents.

