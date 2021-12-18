Christmas comes early for Lib Dems, but are North Shropshire's voters happy?

Helen Morgan in Oswestry

Christmas came early for the Lib Dems as the new North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan celebrated her victory on a parade through Oswestry.

And it would appear residents are glad of a change after the the constituency was wrested from the Conservatives for the first time in 117 years.

The world's media descended outside the Cambrian Railway Museum to watch Mrs Morgan pop 'Boris's blue bubble' with her yellow pin to raucous cheers. Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron then enthusiastically spoke at length, insisting: "Democracy and justice is alive and well in Britain and the people of North Shropshire have spoken for the whole of Britain last night."

A 25-minute walkabout in the town centre followed, with the new North Shropshire MP flanked by Mr Farron and deputy party leader Daisy Cooper, backed up by several supporters holding aloft "Liberal Democrats Winning Here" placards.

Cars beeped their horns, with one driver telling Mrs Morgan her win "is the best news in weeks and weeks."

After the cohort took a wrong turn along Beatrice Street, a swift U-turn was performed as the group walked up to the Bailey Head pub. Mrs Morgan answered more questions on the national ramifications of the result, before diving into the pub for a breather and a coffee.

In a quick chat with the Shropshire Star, she described her win as "a positive vote for change". She accepted that the Tory sleaze allegations and Christmas parties controversy will have had an impact, but insists she now wants to focus on fighting for resources for the NHS and better farming deals.

Sisters Jayneanne Hartley and Melanie Roberts

Once the madness died down, residents had their say on their new MP.

Sisters Jayneanne Hartley and Melanie Roberts voted differently, but both feel it was probably time for a change.

Melanie, from Oswestry, voted for the Lib Dems. Asked how she felt when she saw the result, she said: "I was quite surprised to be honest," despite the bookies installing Helen Morgan as favourite following the Downing Street Christmas parties controversy.

Jayneanne, from West Felton, who donned her Santa hat and festive jumper, voted for Neil Shastri-Hurst, saying: "I'm a Conservative person," although she accepted it was probably time for fresh ideas.

"I think it was more of a protest vote," she added. "I think everybody is fed up. They need to back the needy more than what has been. I'm all for the NHS."

Oswestry couple Mike and Pam Harding were in town with their grandchildren Olivia, five, and three-year-old Arthur.

Mike pointed to the closure of Oswestry's ambulance station as something which may have resonated with local voters.

"I think it was time for a change. The closing of the ambulance station has been a major issue."

Pam, meanwhile, felt the national controversies also played their part. "I think everybody was ready," she said. "People have got a bit fed up of all the lies and are disillusioned with everything."

Mike and Pam Harding with grandchildren Olivia, five, and Arthur, three

Terence Jones would usually vote Conservative, but not this time

Retired Terence Jones, from Trefonen, felt the Tories didn't deserve his vote this time following Owen Paterson's resignation after breaking lobbying rules, and the Downing Street Christmas party scandal. He said: "I always voted Conservative, but not this time."

Asked what he thought of the result, Terence said: "It's a democratic vote. Labour are unelectable. Their financial policies are no good. And the Liberals are not democratic.

"I think the MPs need to come out of London and see the real world."

Wheelchair fundraiser Roger Whitting, who brought festive cheer in his Christmas tree outfit, said local Conservatives were feeling less jolly, and that the actions of Mr Paterson and others in Westminster had tarred local members with the same brush.

"It's hard for them to recover," he said.

"I've been a person that's always voted Conservative. This is the first time I've voted for the Lib Dems. I was impressed with the literature she gave through the door."