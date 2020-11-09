Champion mountain bikers launch their own brand

One of the bikes takes flight

Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton from Oswestry, have, between them won eight World Championships, 49 World Cups and 19 National titles.

The siblings launched their own bike company “ Atherton Bikes” 18 months ago, combining the passion and know-how of a lifetime racing bikes with Additive Manufacturing technology to create and launch a personalised-fit, World Cup winning mountain-bike brand.

And in the bike’s first season of racing it earned three World Cup wins and six podiums for the Continental/Atherton race team.

The family members are working with a hand-picked team of engineers from aerospace and F1 and aiming to disrupt the global mountain-bike market with their first production bikes which are hand built in the UK.

Atherton Bikes is looking to expand the business, raising funds through the equity investment platform Crowdcube which was an instant success.

Rachel Atherton said “We are overwhelmed by the support we’ve received and people’s desire to be a part of the future. We are already overfunding but we are still accepting investment which will help us to put our most innovative and ambitious plans into place even sooner than we’d imagined."