Overseas pupils join Red Cross efforts back home

When Oswestry School went into lockdown mode some of the foreign pupils decided to use their time to reach out to those in need and by working for the

aid charity while back with their families.

Thai siblings Great and Grand Boonlert, of Bangkok, already had family links with the organisation.

Great, 15, explains: “My mother is one of the organisers of Patum Thani province's Red Cross community. So, in the past I have had many opportunities to go with her to help people suffering from economic difficulties, disasters and disease.

“During the outbreak of Covid-19, my brother and I have helped the Red Cross community make hand sanitisers and we have packed and helped to distribute much needed face masks.

“I also work with the Thai Red Cross Youth Volunteers, where people from the age of 15-30 do community service at public places like The Royal Kitchen where we pack food and necessities for those who are affected by the economic difficulties during the Covid-19 outbreak. We usually start work at 7am and work until 3pm.

"Although we have to stand in the heat I am overwhelmed when people smile and are grateful for our hard work. Volunteering has given me many opportunities to help others and to realise what joy this can bring."

Ada Sosic, from Belgrade, Serbia, worked with many humanitarian organisations before attending the school, in Upper Brook Street, including the United Nations Association of Serbia, Helsinki Committee for Human Rights, Youth Initiative for Human Rights and the Interact Club.

Advertising

When the pandemic struck she used it as an opportunity to get involved.

Ada, 17, says: “I did not like the feeling of being locked in the house knowing that there are people suffering from a global pandemic and thinking that there is nothing I can do to help so, I have become part of UNICEF's campaign called Volunteers On The Network.

“I have been sharing verified information about Covid-19 and getting responses from people who are struggling at this difficult time. I listen, give some advice and offer specialist help and I hope this has made people feel better.

“During this time of uncertainty, some of us might feel lost, stressed or scared, and that is why we have to stay together, support and help each other, even while we are all apart.

There are opportunities everywhere around us.”