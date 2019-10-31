Advertising
Shrewsbury author to publish first novel - five years after it was shortlisted in Richard and Judy Search for Bestseller contest
A Shropshire woman is about to publish her first novel, five years after it was shortlisted in the Richard and Judy Search for a Bestseller competition.
Rose James, 35, who lives in Shrewsbury, hopes the novel, The Beginning and the End of Us, will be the start of a new career.
A special launch party will be held at the Hermon Chapel, Oswestry on November 30.
The book tells the story of Aphrodite – young, sensitive and beautiful – who learns her true purpose in the world moments before she’s cast out of the only home she’s ever known.
Haunted by loneliness, she begins a journey to fulfill her destiny.
Rose said: "I'm so excited to be sharing my debut novel with the world, it's been a long time coming. This book was shortlisted in the Richard and Judy Search for a bestseller competition in 2014, and after a lot of rewriting and personal ups and downs, I'm delighted that it's being published through Bookouture.
"I've been addicted to reading and writing for almost as long as I can remember, and am currently working towards a Creative Writing MA (distance learning) with Lancaster University.
"Among my other favourite things to do are travelling, making connections with fascinating people, and playing and writing music, all of which I think translate into my writing. Living in gorgeous Shropshire I'm endlessly inspired by the beautiful landscape and historical architecture, which makes it very easy to daydream - perhaps too easy.
"I've been writing since I was a child but this is my first novel to be published. I started writing it in 2012 and worked on it alongside my degree and full-time job."
The book is being published by Bookouture in the UK, the US and various other countries with the publication November 21. The book is available now to pre-order in ebook format only, from Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo and Google Play. It will be available from Amazon in ebook, paperback and audiobook format from the publication date.
