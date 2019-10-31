Shrewsbury author to publish first novel - five years after it was shortlisted in Richard and Judy Search for Bestseller contest

Rose James, 35, who lives in Shrewsbury, hopes the novel, The Beginning and the End of Us, will be the start of a new career.

A special launch party will be held at the Hermon Chapel, Oswestry on November 30.

The book tells the story of Aphrodite – young, sensitive and beautiful – who learns her true purpose in the world moments before she’s cast out of the only home she’s ever known.

Haunted by loneliness, she begins a journey to fulfill her destiny.

Rose said: "I'm so excited to be sharing my debut novel with the world, it's been a long time coming. This book was shortlisted in the Richard and Judy Search for a bestseller competition in 2014, and after a lot of rewriting and personal ups and downs, I'm delighted that it's being published through Bookouture.

"I've been addicted to reading and writing for almost as long as I can remember, and am currently working towards a Creative Writing MA (distance learning) with Lancaster University.

"Among my other favourite things to do are travelling, making connections with fascinating people, and playing and writing music, all of which I think translate into my writing. Living in gorgeous Shropshire I'm endlessly inspired by the beautiful landscape and historical architecture, which makes it very easy to daydream - perhaps too easy.

"I've been writing since I was a child but this is my first novel to be published. I started writing it in 2012 and worked on it alongside my degree and full-time job."

The book is being published by Bookouture in the UK, the US and various other countries with the publication November 21. The book is available now to pre-order in ebook format only, from Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo and Google Play. It will be available from Amazon in ebook, paperback and audiobook format from the publication date.