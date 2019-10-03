Menu

Advertising

New Oswestry petrol station opens this week

By Lucy Todman | Oswestry | News | Published:

Oswestry's newest petrol station opens on Friday.

The Morrisons Petrol station, on the former Smithfield site on Shrewsbury Road, opens ahead of the new store opening later this month.

The supermarket, which also has a store in the town, will create dozens of new jobs.

Along with the supermarket and petrol station there will be a car wash, tyre changing area, cafe, Barista bar and garden centre.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News