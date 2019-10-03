Advertising
New Oswestry petrol station opens this week
Oswestry's newest petrol station opens on Friday.
The Morrisons Petrol station, on the former Smithfield site on Shrewsbury Road, opens ahead of the new store opening later this month.
The supermarket, which also has a store in the town, will create dozens of new jobs.
Along with the supermarket and petrol station there will be a car wash, tyre changing area, cafe, Barista bar and garden centre.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment