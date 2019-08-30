Town defibrillators repaired

Councillor Paul Milner said he has worked with the town’s Community First Responders to check all had working pads and a visible code after a number had been worn off.

He said they are now all working in the town and surrounding areas and said it is vital people know where they are and how to use them.

He said: “We had a situation where a fair few of the defibrillators had the code on the box wear off through weather and general wear and tear.

“This is vital because when you ring 999 it is that number you have to give the call handlers so they know which box it is that you are at to give you the password to open it and get the box out.

“Others had worn pads that were no longer working due to not being used.

“The responders have now been around all of those and they are all working as good as new which is a real positive.”

He added: “It cannot be stressed enough how vital these defibrillators are. They save lives. There was one man in the Oswestrian pub just last year who had a cardiac arrest and someone ran to the Marks and Spencer defib and got it and he was back in the pub three weeks later thanking everyone for saving his life.

“They are all around town now, the Broadwalk, Oswald Road, Bailey Head, it would be great for people to familiarise themselves with the locations.”

Advertising

Councillor Milner said the defibrillators are also relatively simple to use.

“You just call 999 and give them the location code. They give you the password to the box.

“You take it out and return to the patient and then start it off and it gives you moment by moment instructions out loud to make sure you are doing well until the paramedics come.

“They save lives and we are delighted we have them all in tip top working order in Oswestry.

“Every minute is vital and these help so much.”