The future of Whitchurch Civic Centre has been looking bleak since a report recommended that the building, with RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) found in the roof, was not safe for reopening and should be torn down.

Much of the building has been closed since September last year when the Government issued an urgent warning about the dangerous concrete that was then identified in hundreds of buildings across the country.

Now, a working group made up of county and town councillors and officers has begun meeting to consider the options for Whitchurch Civic Centre.

Shropshire Council says that six options have been drawn up, and the group will consider each before businesses cases are drawn up to include appropriate surveys, appraisals, assessments and designs.

The options being considered are: to do nothing and close the building permanently; to keep the RAAC in place and mitigate the risks through internal structural framework, to repair spalled concrete and fullly replace roof membranes; to demolish and clear the site; to demolish and rebuild as an "existing facilities provision"; and to demolish and "redevelop" the site.

Shropshire Council will also work with North Shropshire's MP Helen Morgan to seek central government funding towards the cost of these options.

Other than the sports and market hall, the Civic Centre will remain closed for the foreseeable future, and Shropshire Council says that work is continuing to find alternative provision for the library and community services in the town centre.

Peggy Mullock, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, said: "The Civic Centre building remains in a very poor condition due to the presence of RAAC but no decisions have been made about the future of the building and six possible options are on the table.

“We know the importance of the Civic Centre to Whitchurch to local people. As a group, we’ll be considering the six options in detail, and carefully examining the business case for each before seeking the views of the local community and making our recommendation to Cabinet.”

On the future of the town council's home, Whitchurch Mayor Councillor Andy Hall said: “Whitchurch Town Council will shortly relocate to new premises to provide a home for many local community groups who were displaced by the closure of the Civic Centre, alongside a new base for council operations.

"We will continue to fully participate in the working group to ensure that the views of Whitchurch residents are fully heard and considered as part of the wider discussion regarding the future of the Civic Centre complex, to meet current and anticipated need, using an evidence-based approach.”