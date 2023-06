The fire was extingusihed by 6,30pm on Friday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called the blaze near the Raven Hotel in Heath Road, Prees Heath at around 6.10pm.

The saloon car was described as "fully involved in fire" SFRS said.

A crew from Whitchurch attended and used two breathing apparatus' and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and the incident was declared over at 6.27pm.