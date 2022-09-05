Whitchurch cyclist going back to roots for victim.

Malcolm Thomson

Scots-born cyclist Malcolm Thomson will be part of six-strong team from across Scotland and England that will spend seven days starting Sunday cycling the 500-mile Highland circuit to raise money for the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust.

This is the first time a team cycling event has been organised for the charity with all money raised going to support the work of the charity created to ensure the 14-year-old’s musical legacy lives on.

The trust was established in memory of the young piper from the Isle of Barra who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack along with 21 others.

In recognition of her ability as a musician and love of music, Eilidh’s Trust supports young musicians across Scotland to ensure her legacy continues. It also aims to establish a permanent memorial to Eilidh on the Isle of Barra.

As part of the cycle challenge, the riders will distribute grants to several youth music groups along the route to support their teaching and help create music opportunities.

Malcolm has been taking advantage of Shropshire’s roads and path network as well its proximity to some great outdoor spaces to train for the gruelling week-long challenge.

He said: “I am looking forward to getting into the saddle to take on this iconic route and taking in some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery.

"It will be an exciting challenge for us all but one we are all prepared for. Our legs will tire but the end goal of supporting young musicians in Eilidh’s name will be the motivation we all need to keep the wheels turning. I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me so far to make a real difference for young musicians at this time.”