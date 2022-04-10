Notification Settings

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan calls on Rishi Sunak to resign in row over Chancellor’s wife’s tax affairs

By Paul JenkinsNorth ShropshirePoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire MP has waded into the argument over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife's tax affairs, calling for his resignation, after an enquiry began into how the details were leaked.

Helen Morgan
North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan was replying to a comment by policing minister Kit Malthouse on Sky News who said it was unfortunate Mr Shunak's wife Akshata Murty had been drawn into the political fray.

Mrs Morgan tweeted: "The material point in all of this is that Rishi Sunak has broken the ministerial code by failing to declare an obvious conflict of interest. Not his wife.

"That’s why he should resign.

"Tragically the PM can’t enforce that because his own standards of behaviour are even worse."

Details regarding Ms Murty's non domicile status appeared in the press on Wednesday. On Friday she announced she would change her tax arrangements, telling the BBC she did not want to be a "distraction" for her husband.

A Whitehall leak inquiry has been launched in an attempt to find out who passed details of Akshata Murty’s tax status to the media.

She dramatically announced on Friday that she would pay UK taxes on her worldwide income after the disclosure she was “non-domiciled” in the UK for tax purpose sparked a political storm.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

