43-home development granted permission near Whitchurch

Gleeson Homes has secured planning permission from Shropshire Council to build the homes in Prees Heath off Whitchurch Road.

The new development will be known as Brushwood Gardens, and is located near Whitchurch.

The development will see the four-acre land transformed into a selection of two, three and four-bedroom semi and detached homes.

Gleeson has also agreed a Section 106 Agreement which will see them donating £296,962 to support the infrastructure of the local community, £120,666 towards education and schools and £3,500 to Prees Heath Common Butterfly Reserve. Gleeson has also promised to build a play area on the development.

Construction at Brushwood Gardens is set to begin in August this year with the first homes are expected to be released for sale in the autumn. Show homes open later in the year and the first homeowners are expected to move into their new homes in the spring of 2022.

This will be Gleeson’s first site in Shropshire.

Stephen Cosgrove, operations director at Gleeson, said: “We are looking forward to bringing much needed new homes for first time buyers and key workers to Prees Heath.

"As this is our first development in the area, we expect there will be exceptional demand for our homes.