Driver dies in Shropshire border crash

The tragedy happened on the A525 between Whitchurch and Bangor-on-Dee shortly before 5am yesterday .

Police today said that they were trying to trace a driver of a large goods vehicle who had stopped near to the scene.

Officers say the two vehicle collision happened close to the Hollybush crossroads. The driver of one vehicle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: “We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a large goods vehicle that we know had stopped near to the scene, on the Whitchurch side of Hollybush crossroads at approximately 4.40am. This vehicle then left the area and headed towards the direction of Bangor-on-Dee.

“We are continuing to establish the circumstances of what happened, however we continue to appeal to anybody who may have been travelling along the A525 Whitchurch Road to contact us.

He said the police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or vehicles beforehand or may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident?.

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to call officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number X143830. Alternatively contact the Control Room via the web chat on north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support.