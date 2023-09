Wem Town Hall

Wem Town Hall Community Trust will be putting on the event at Wem Town Hall, SY4 5DG, on Friday, September 22.

There will be live music by John Harrison, from 7.30pm until 11pm, with a 50/50 mix of ballroom and sequence dances.

There will also be a licensed bar, refreshments and a raffle with all proceeds in aid of The Wem Town Hall Community Trust.

Admission is £6 for dancers and £2.50 for non dancers, all are welcome.