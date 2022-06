Firefighters were called to the scene

A fire crew from Wem was scrambled to Wem Business Park, in New Street, at 5:33am to a call reporting a fire in the open.

When they arrived the crew found the contents of of one large skip alight.

Firefighters used one hose reel water jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.

They also used rakes, shovels, and mathooks to make sure it was out.