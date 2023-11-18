Police appeal after 'sentimental' jewellery stolen from home in the middle of the day

Officers are appealing for information after a number of "sentimental and valuable" items of jewellery were taken from a home in Prees Higher Heath earlier this month.

The burglary occurred on Twemlows Avenue at around midday on Monday, November 6.

Police say it is thought that the offender, or offenders, entered the property through an insecure door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police online at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number: 00307_I_09112023

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org