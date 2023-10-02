Fire crews attend after reports of 'explosion' in gas boiler

By Dominic Robertson

Firefighters were called out to deal with a "small explosion" in a gas boiler.

Two fire crews were sent to the incident
The incident at a property in Golf House Lane, Prees Heath, was reported at around 7.37am.

Two fire crews, including the Incident Support Unit, were mobilised from Whitchurch.

Fire officers ventilated the property and isolated the gas, with a utilities firm called to check the situation will neighbouring properties.

The fire crews finished at the scene at around 9.30am

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

