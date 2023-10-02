Fire crews attend after reports of 'explosion' in gas boiler

Feed A Family: The Star looks ahead to what is likely to be a tough winter for Shropshire food banks
Premium
Firefighters were called out to deal with a "small explosion" in a gas boiler.
The incident at a property in Golf House Lane, Prees Heath, was reported at around 7.37am.
Two fire crews, including the Incident Support Unit, were mobilised from Whitchurch.
Fire officers ventilated the property and isolated the gas, with a utilities firm called to check the situation will neighbouring properties.
The fire crews finished at the scene at around 9.30am