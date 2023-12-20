New 'micro-pub' gets green light from Shropshire planners

Applicant Magic Dragon Brewery (Wrexham) Ltd say the new ‘micro-pub’ at number 10, Mill Street will create several new jobs in the town when it opens in early 2024, after the planning authority approved a change of use for the building.

The plans were given the go-ahead at the second time of asking, having been refused on the basis of noise concerns in July. A noise impact assessment was submitted as part of the revised application, which proposed a ‘noise-lobby’ to reduce the impact of the development on nearby residents. A restriction on opening hours was also recommended.

The application attracted two expressions of support from members of the public, and no objections.

“The proposal would bring a currently vacant property back into use, involving the change of the use of the existing retail use,” said a report by case officer Mared Rees-Jones.

“Core Strategy Policy CS15 supports the delivery of leisure and entertainment facilities within town centres.

“Whilst the site is located within a town centre location, there are some residential dwellings in close proximity to the site, and people standing outside the front of the premises late into the evening and into the early hours of the morning could have the potential to result in some disturbance to occupants of these dwellings.

“A condition restricting opening hours is therefore considered reasonable. ”

Magic Dragon Brewery operate another bar in Charles Street, Wrexham which they say serves a range of beers brewed at their micro-brewery in North Wales. The company describes itself as the “oldest micro-brewery in Wales” having operated from their base near Wrexham since 2017.

“We’ll be managing the bar ourselves and serving our own cask ales, craft beers and our own lager, ” said company founder Liz Lever.

“The bar will have guest ales, beer and lagers from other breweries on, and some low and no alcohol beers. It will be a small, relaxed, safe place welcome to all, and we’ll be looking at possibly having some live acoustic music on a Friday or Saturday night.”

The application was approved subject to the installation of the ‘noise-lobby’ and a condition stating the first floor flat above the premises could only be occupied by the owners or bar staff.

Opening hours restrictions were also imposed between 11pm and 8am.