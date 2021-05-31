Colourful sight as floating market returns to the water in Shropshire

Wendy Baughan, from Wendy B’s, travels from event to event selling paintings and hand-painted glassware from her narrowboat

Traders who live and work on their narrowboats moored up on the canalside at Market Drayton, with crafts, food and other products for sale.

The event was organised by the Roving Canal Traders Association – and over the weekend visitors enjoyed browsing the wares and listening to live music performances.

One of those taking part was Wendy Baughan, of Wendy B's, who sells her paintings and hand-painted glassware. She and her husband took early retirement to live on their boat with their dog, Henry.

Shoppers browse the floating market

They have a mooring at Shebdon, near Newport, but travel from show to show selling Wendy's art.

"We are all licensed traders with the Canal and River Trust," she said.

"We have all been tied to the canal bank during lockdown – and, of course, as we are artists we have all be carrying on our work and now have lots to sell.

"I started doing glassware for fun and my gin glasses have been selling very well during lockdown."

Ruth Chamberlain from Chamberlain Carrying Co

Carrol Tyyrell from Snug As A Bug Crafts

Wendy said that after the Market Drayton floating market their boat would be moving on to Penkridge and then to Coventry to take part in a city of culture event in the Coventry basin.

The traders, including Wendy, return to the area between July 16 and 18 with a floating market in Gnosall, near Newport.

She said: "Many of the canal festivals have been cancelled this year so this weekend it is lovely to meet up with customers and with the other traders."