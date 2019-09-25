First stage of £3.9m roadworks starts near Market Drayton in bid to cut deaths

The Mount Pleasant crossroads on the A529, about three miles south of Market Drayton, will be the subject of extensive works including the installation of new kerbing, surfaces, road markings and traffic signs.

It will mean the minor road on the west side of the junction, leading to Wistanswick, will be closed for four weeks from October 1, next Thursday.

The A529 around the crossroads itself will be closed for two weeks from October 1 between 9.30am and 4pm. It will then be serviced by temporary traffic lights between those times for the following two weeks.

While the crossroads is closed, motorists can use the nearby A41. Diversions will be signed throughout the work and traffic management operatives will be present to assist.

The roadworks at the Mount Pleasant crossroads are the first stage of a £3.9m programme to improve safety on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem.

It was announced last year that the money would come from the Department for Transport's Safer Roads Fund after Shropshire Council successfully made the case that the road was dangerous and needs improvements.

'Much-needed'

The Mount Pleasant crossroads is a particular blackspot, where the council said there was "an accident cluster" in its bid to the DfT.

The application said that between January 2012 and July 2017, there were five fatalities, 12 serious crashes and 60 slight collisions on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem, resulting in 16 serious injuries and 98 slight injuries.

Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The award of this money from the DfT will enable us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work on this dangerous stretch of road.

"I’m delighted that the first stage of work is now set to begin. We’ll make every effort to keep disruption to a minimum, and thank people for their understanding and patience while this important work is carried out.”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Councillor for nearby Cheswardine, said: “I would like to thank road users for their continued patience during this very important junction safety upgrade, designed to reduce accidents and cut fatalities at one of the most dangerous points on the A529.”

The work will be carried out by Kier and supervised by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.

For more information visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/mountpleasantcrossroads