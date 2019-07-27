Menu

Market Drayton farmers serving up sustainability at Edgbaston

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A Market Drayton farm that feeds cricket fans at Edgbaston Stadium is a major part of the ground's new green drive.

Ben Hollins (right) and Josh Cartwright

Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is pushing to become the UK's most sustainable cricket stadium, and their exclusive supplier Fordhall Organic Farm has been helping out by focusing on reducing single-use plastics.

The farm's caterers have been serving burgers and sausages with meat from the farm at Edgbaston since 2015, and now supply all the food units at the ground. They will cater at the upcoming opening test of the Ashes.

Ben Hollins is a working farmer at the farm just outside of Market Drayton, and also manages the catering business alongside Josh Cartwright.

Mr Hollins said: “It’s fantastic that we have this partnership with Edgbaston Stadium because we share the same ethos on sustainability.

"Edgbaston have been making lots of changes to their operations in recent months to move them towards their ambition of being the UK’s most sustainable cricket ground, and it is really exciting for Fordhall to be involved in that.”

As part of the sustainability drive Fordhall has brought in eco-friendly food packaging including compostable cups and food trays.

