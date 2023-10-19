30-hour weather warning issued for swathes of Shropshire as Babet continues to batter UK

The weather warning runs for 30 hours across Friday and Saturday. Photo: Met Office/OpenMaps

Much of north Shropshire has been issued with a yellow weather warning ahead of a further spell of persistent and heavy rain.

More rain is expected to cause disruption from the early hours of Friday through to around 6am on Saturday.

The weather warning is currently in place for residents in and north of Telford and Shrewsbury, across to Oswestry and the Welsh borders, starting at midnight tonight and running until 6am on Saturday.

The warning states: "A band of heavy and persistent rain is expected to slowly edge southwards across northern England into Friday, merging with a new area of rain pushing north from the southern North Sea."

Between 25 and 50mm of rain is expected to fall "quite widely".

"Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain," forecasters add.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Rain across parts of southeast Scotland, northeast Wales and northern England



Friday 1200 – Saturday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7YJVoKSdQr — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2023

The Met Office has warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible and homes and businesses could be affected.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Parts of neighbouring Staffordshire and Cheshire are covered by an orange weather warning which covers the same time period.

On Thursday, the Environment Agency issued flood alerts for the Upper Teme and Tern and Perry catchments.

River levels in the rest of the county remained steady and within the 'normal' range as of midday Thursday, but continued heavy rain falling onto already saturated ground does increase the chances of flooding.