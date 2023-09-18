MP launches petition calling on Government to improve NHS dental care in rural areas

MP Helen Morgan at Green End Dental Practice in Whitchurch

Liberal Democrat MP Mrs Morgan has raised the issue of poor dental provision in the House of Commons, visited dental practices in her constituency, and has now decided to petition the Health Secretary.

It follows a flurry of responses to her call for experiences of NHS dentistry last month.

Mrs Morgan says too many of her constituents have stories of being unable to access care, with some even undertaking ‘dangerous DIY dentistry’ at home after being unable to find an NHS provider.

“The Government has allowed NHS dental provision in Shropshire to reach crisis level, with far too many patients no longer able to access NHS treatment," she said.

“Having heard from dentists, patients, and having raised this in the House of Commons, we need to show the strength of public support for fixing this crisis.

"Some of the stories I have heard from residents unable to access care are appalling, including people forced to turn to dangerous DIY dentistry.

“Please sign our petition to show how strongly people feel about the lack of provision in rural areas, and that this issue cannot simply be ignored by the Government.”

The petition reads: "We support Helen Morgan's calls on the Government to increase the number of NHS dental appointments available in rural areas.

"In particular, we call on the Government to increase training places for new dentists, reform NHS dental contracts and make it easier to recruit experienced dentists to fill dental vacancies in rural areas."