Families will be feeling the pinch this winter and could be forced to make decisions over heating

Community Resource, formerly known as Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC), has run its Warmer Winter Appeal for the past 11 years, typically from October to January.

But fears around the impact the energy price cap rise and increase in cost of living will have on Shropshire households has prompted the charity to start fundraising sooner.

Julia Baron, Chief Executive of Community Resource, said: “This is by far the earliest we have ever started our campaign but we are already seeing an increase in the number of applications to our grant fund for people who need support.

“We know that everyone is being squeezed at the moment but we also know that more people than ever will need help to get through this winter so they don’t have to make the heart-breaking choice between heating and eating.

“If you are in a position to offer your support please consider making a donation to help people in your communities keep warm this winter.”

The Warmer Winter Appeal raises money to give out as grants for emergency fuel and energy-saving improvements in people’s homes.

Since it launched in 2011, it has distributed just under £140,000 and helped more than 300 households across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Community Resource partners with referral agencies to find people most in need and provide them with grants to cover energy costs, as well as insulation, draft exclusion and other energy saving measures.

It also works to raise awareness about how households can make simple changes to reduce their costs while still keeping warm.