Community first responders appeal for donations to help replace vehicle

Ashley and Loggerheads Community First Responders back in 2015

The Ashley and Loggerheads group which has been serving in and around Market Drayton for more than 15 years, needs a replacement response vehicle.

The team can be sent to any of the most serious incidents which can include cardiac arrest, stroke, and even road traffic collisions –with patients of all ages.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Due to the rural location of the town, it can take longer for an ambulance to get to patients, so Community First Responders are essential.

"Although they are based in Ashley and Loggerheads, the group serve an area of approximately a five-mile radius, with 50 per cent of their calls in Market Drayton."

On Saturday April 30, a community first responder was first on the scene at an incident at Specsavers, in Market Drayton, where members of the public had been carrying out CPR.

The members of the public stayed with the community first responder and the police until ambulance crews arrived.

Now, the Ashley and Loggerheads group is looking for help from the community to send in donations for the replacement of their response vehicle.

The car that CFR's use is said to be in desperate need of a replacement and the group has already raised a significant amount, but needs more to fit it out for responding.