Covid memorial stone in Market Drayton unveiled

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/04/2022 - Market Drayton unveil a special Covid Plaque/Memorial outside of the Market Drayton Library. In Picture: Roger Smith, Pru Stones, Beacon Community Centre Chairman George Edwards, Mayor Roy Aldcroft, Wendy Ickle and Beacon Community Centre Secretary June Edwards..

The Covid memorial stone was erected outside Market Drayton Library on Thursday by the town council, along with the chairman of the Beacon Committee, George Edwards.

As inscribed on the stone, its purpose is to recognise the resilience, care and selfless efforts of people living in the local community during the last couple of years.

Roy Aldcroft, Mayor of Market Drayton, said that it was a successful turn out for the unveiling, with approximately 20 people in attendance.

"The unveiling went very well and it was well attended. We had the representatives from the Beacon Community Centre there," he said.

The Methodist Minister said a few words about the town and the Beacon Centre were pleased to be recognised for the work they did during Covid-19.

“In my position as Mayor last year I felt we needed to recognise the efforts made by our community during Covid," Councillor Aldcroft said.

"The local shops, pubs, fire, police and ambulance services, medical centre, food delivery services, transport services and many more all helped to create and support a safe environment though-out those dark times.

"The resilience of the town was outstanding volunteer sprang into action in so many ways.

"The Beacon Centre certainly lived up to its name by shutting down it’s normal activities so local people and many from outlying villages could come there and have Covid injections.