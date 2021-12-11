Tree Hunter Rob chops Tory big-wig down to size

Iain Duncan Smith, left, with Tree Hunter Rob McBride. Pic: Rob McBride.

But with the North Shropshire by-election looming next week, and even some bookmakers saying it is too close to call, these aren't any normal days.

And on Friday, as the parties enter their final few days before polls open on Thursday, December 16, one Ellesmere resident bumped into former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Rob McBride, who is better known as the Tree Hunter, said he was impressed by Mr Duncan Smith's knowledge of trees.

Just had a treemendous chat abt #ancienttree protection laws with @IDuncanSmithMP nxt 2 a 350yr old oak. Pls do just give our old trees a new law protecting them properly like we do for listed buildings #TreeParty #Treeclub @AncientTreesATF @WoodlandTrust @ArbAssociation pic.twitter.com/YxQwvT3T0T — Tree Hunter Rob McBride 🍃💚🍃 (@thetreehunter) December 10, 2021

Mr McBride took the opportunity to have a chat with the Conservative big beast about environmental issues, and an expansion of the domestic solar power, and the power of lobby groups in politics.

"I was just on my drive washing my car," said Mr McBride, who said he will not be voting for the Conservatives despite admiring their candidate's military and NHS background.

"They must be worried if they are campaigning this hard in Ellesmere," said the left of centre voter, who says he has has socialist tendencies.

Mr McBride says his environmental politics might take him towards the Greens but he said he opposes their gender politics.

When pressed Mr McBride said he is so far "undecided" about who to vote for.

"I haven't had all the information on all the candidates," he added.

"I am left on the environment and centre on other issues," he said.