North Shropshire by-election: Labour claims to be closing the gap

Former Labour MEP David Hallam released details of its own internal polling, which suggest that the Tory vote has shrunk from 62 per cent at the 2019 General Election to just 40 per cent.

"Meanwhile Labour's share has leapt from 22 per cent in 2019 to 33 per cent," he said.

"This is in line with both the movement in the national polls and the result of last week's Old Bexley and Sidcup by election."

Mr Hallam said the findings put North Shropshire, very much in Labour's sights for a surprise upset.

The poll put the Liberal Democrats in third place on 11 per cent, and Reform UK in fourth on seven per cent.

But it contradicts a leaked internal poll by the Liberal Democrats last week that put them ahead of Labour.