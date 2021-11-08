Three Labour contenders in the running to fight by-election for Paterson's seat

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Kuldip Sahota

The Shropshire Star understands three people are currently in contention to become the Labour Party candidate for the forthcoming by-election – with a decision expected in the coming days.

Former North Shropshire candidate Graeme Currie revealed his interest last week, and now two other names have emerged at potential choices.

Former MEP for Shropshire and Herefordshire, David Hallam said he is "considering carefully" whether to stand, while former Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Kuldip Sahota has also confirmed his interest.

Mr Hallam, 73, who served as MEP for the area between 1994 and 1999, said that if he was to stand he would pledge to take no second job – an issue set to be centre-stage as part of the campaign.

He said: "I am considering it very carefully. I think North Shropshire is there for the winning for Labour – we are traditionally in second place and in 1997 we came within 3,000 votes of taking the seat.

"My interest is I was obviously the MEP for the area for five years, and I worked very closely with quite a few local organisations such as the NFU."

Mr Hallam said that if he were to win he would step aside from his role as West Midlands representative for the Co-operative on the National Members’ Council, and would stop his own freelance PR work.

He said: "The only PAYE job I have at the minute is representing West Midlands Co-operative on the national council. The minute I was elected I would stop that straight off, the other thing I would do – as when I was elected last time – I was running a freelance PR agency and what I did was I immediately closed down all the contracts, and the contracts I had to complete I did but donated the fees from those to charity straight away.

"By September my only source of income would be my parliamentary salary. There is no way I would taking any other job and I would reluctantly resign from my role with the Co-op."

Councillor Kuldip Sahota, 70, from Telford, has previously stood for election at MP of Telford, and for the post as West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Councillor Sahota said: "I like challenges and I am a fighter. If you sit at home taking tea and comfortable advice you never get anywhere.

"It is up to the Labour Party to decide whatever they want to do and I am waiting by the phone. Even if I am not selected I will be out there fighting for the Labour Party. This by-election will not change who governs Britain but it is a referendum on Boris Johnson and all his sleaze and corruption."

Councillor Sahota also said he would pledge not to take a second job if elected.